Warming Continues Through the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will be increasing through the evening, as mild conditions ensue. Temperatures will be dropping slowly because of the advancing cloud cover, only reaching lows near 51° with calm winds. There is a potential for patchy fog to develop Sunday morning, especially around the lakes and along the coast as there is a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM. Clouds should break through the late morning hours leading to partly cloudy skies through the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warming quickly as winds shift out of the south between 5 and 10 mph. 60s are expected by 9 AM and 70s around 11 AM, as highs peak near 76°.

Up Next: A wet and stormy start to the workweek, with some storms Monday afternoon and evening potentially reaching severe status. Chilly conditions behind the storms, as Tuesday and Wednesday night temperatures will drop to freezing.

THE EXPLANATION:

A warm front will develop to our north due to the onshore flow ahead of the low pressure system that will pass through Arkansas and into Tennessee early in the week. A cold front associated with this low will drive through Louisiana Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. There is a chance for strong to severe storms to develop along and ahead of the front, as we are in the slight category (2 out of 5) for severe weather along the I-10 corridor and north. The timing of this passage should be late afternoon/early evening, and the threat should diminish after sunset. Conditions will improve through Tuesday, but very cold air will slide in behind the front. Highs will stay in the mid-50s and lows near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Temperatures will be warming back into the 60s Friday, but a weak system should push onshore. Models are not in agreement in timing, as the GFS is moving it through on Friday and the EURO slows it down and pushes it in on Saturday. Regardless, showers and storms should stay on the isolated end. Stay tuned as models should get in better agreement as we proceed into the beginning part of the workweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

