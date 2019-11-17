Warming Continues Into the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the 40s around 8 PM with overnight lows near 40°. Another sunny day in store on Monday. Conditions will be similar to Sunday with highs reaching near 66° and 5 to 10 mph winds out of the northwest.

Up Next: Sunny conditions stay through into the workweek, with the next blast of isolated showers slated to move in on Friday and Saturday.

The Tropics:

We are currently monitoring a broad area of low pressure about 500 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and strong winds on its northeast side. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next two or three days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek and further development is not expected by that time. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 40% chance of tropical development within the next 2 days, increasing to a 50% chance within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern, keeping skies sunny and high temperatures slowly warming. A weak and dry frontal system will pass through the area on Monday morning, but the only indicator of the passage will be a brief change in pressure. Conditions should stay similar to what we experienced on Sunday as skies stay sunny and highs peak in the mid-60s. Lows will also be slightly warmer, staying in the 40s and eventually 50s by Thursday morning. Highs will make it into the 70s on Tuesday, which will be the first time we’ve been that warm since the 11th. Highs will briefly be above average Wednesday and Thursday before a frontal system brings isolated showers Friday and Saturday and cooler temperatures into the weekend. Models are still having a tough time with timing and severity of late week shows, so stay tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

