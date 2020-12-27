Warmer today, tracking rain mid-week

Today and Tonight: A chilly start this morning will lead into a warm afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s today under mostly clear skies. Tonight, expect a few passing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s.



Looking Ahead:

Our weather remains nice and calm through the end of the weekend as high pressure remains in control. Into early next week, highs will climb back into the 70s.

Another storm system will begin to develop to the west and move our direction on Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Latest guidance has slowed down in terms of the timing of the rain, bringing the bulk of the activity through the area Thursday morning and afternoon. If this trend continues, rain could impact your New Years Eve plans. You'll want to keep checking back through the week for the latest on the timing, as we fine-tune the details.

On average, we can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall across the area with our next storm system. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.