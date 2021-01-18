Warmer temperatures this week, Rain moving in Thursday

Happy Monday!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This week will bring us warmer weather, starting with temperatures near 66 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm. Overnight temperatures will stay out of the 30s with lows in the mid-40s.

Up Next: Tuesday temperatures will reach the low 70s, and overnight lows will be near 50 degrees. This temperature trend will continue into Wednesday as well. Wednesday will be mostly dry with more passing clouds. Some spotty showers will be possible south of Baton Rouge and will be most likely near the coast. On Thursday, scattered showers and storms will be possible all across the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. Gloomy skies and isolated showers will be possible through the weekend as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

