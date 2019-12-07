Warmer Conditions Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool slowly, to eventually reach a low of 49° as we head into Sunday morning. There will be some patchy fog developing overnight, especially in areas along the coast. These low clouds should burn off around 9 AM, leading to partly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be rebounding back into the low 70s through the afternoon, as winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast through the day. This will keep temperatures above average as we proceed into the start of the workweek.

Up Next: An approaching arctic system will provide scattered rain through the first half of the workweek, with the potential for heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions will be drying beginning Thursday, but clouds should linger through Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Winds will begin to shift out of the south by the evening hours into Monday. This is ahead of an incoming arctic cold front that will move through the Gulf States early in the workweek. The models have not been in agreement, but all have flowed down the frontal passage from late Monday night to all day Tuesday. The specifics of this passage is really where the models differ. The EURO brings it through Tuesday morning with an impulse of cold air later in the day to keep things rather wet. The GFS moves through much closer through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, which would bring a potentially heavy rain threat across our area. Models should begin to agree on the Sunday runs so stay tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

