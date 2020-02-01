Warmer conditions and sunshine to round out weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight will attribute to chilly conditions. Overnight lows will drop near 40° with northwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph. These winds will shift out of the southwest overnight tonight, which will help to warm high temperatures near 70° Sunday. Winds should stay light and out of the southwest through the day, under sunny skies. Clouds will begin to slowly increase late in the day, helping to keep temperatures mild overnight into Monday.

Up Next: Dry conditions through the beginning part of the week ahead of a system that will bring a return to showers and storms starting Tuesday afternoon. Rain and afternoon storms continue through Wednesday and Thursday morning, before drying out Friday and into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure continues to reign through the remainder of the weekend, keeping skies sunny, conditions dry, and temperatures warming. High temperatures will reach near 69° with light, southwest winds. High pressure that kept the weekend nice and sunny will begin to depart our area to the southeast into Monday. This will allow for more of a southerly wind to take hold, helping to increase high temperatures into the 70s. Clouds will also be increasing through the day on Monday ahead of a system that will bring scattered showers and storms through the midweek. Conditions will degrade starting Tuesday, with some strong to severe storms possible through the afternoon hours. This will also be the case on Wednesday as well, since the main cold front will be passing at this time. The Storm Prediction Center keeps us at a risk of severe weather both Tuesday and Wednesday. Models differ a bit after Wednesday. The Euro wants to slow down the energy to keep showers around through much of the day on Thursday, whereas the GFS is much more progressive about exiting the area by the early morning hours on Thursday. Regardless, showers should taper off by Thursday afternoon, as sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will bottom out Thursday into Friday, near 39°.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

