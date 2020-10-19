Warmer and humid, Activity in the tropics

**NEW** Scroll down for 7am tropics update.

Starting with fog and ending with sunshine today.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/KVJGJTiuG6 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) October 19, 2020

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The Baton Rouge area is under a dense fog advisory until 9 am, so please use caution on your morning commute. When the sun comes up, the fog will evaporate, and temperatures will heat into the mid-80s. Winds will generally be out of the southeast bringing more humidity into our area all day. With all the moisture, we can’t rule out a few afternoon showers, but most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Up next: The forecast for the first half of the week shows temperatures in the mid-80s, humid conditions, and a small chance for a stray shower or two. Then, after a few days of pumping moisture into the area, rain chances will go up on Thursday and Friday (near 40-50%). There are no major cold fronts in the 7-day forecast, but we will be tracking one next week. Until then, highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and the humidity is here to stay. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

As of 7 am on Monday, Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven has formed in the open Atlantic. This storm will not move into the Gulf of Mexico or impact the local forecast.

FROM THE NHC:

T.D. 27

(Awaiting more details from the NHC)

Showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage and become much better organized in association with a large low pressure system located about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda. Based on overnight development trends, a special advisory will be issued on a tropical depression this morning as the system meanders well southeast of Bermuda. See NOAA High Seas Forecast products for more details on this system.



Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent.

AREA TO WATCH

A broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

