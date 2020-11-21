Latest Weather Blog
Warm weekend, Sunny & Dry
Today: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 79. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.
Tonight: We'll see mostly clear skies with lows near 56. Winds be will calm overnight. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours.
Sunday: Another nice day, with plenty of sunshine. Warm & more humid with highs near 80. Winds will be calm.
Sunday Night: Expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows near 55.
Thanksgiving Week: The start of the week will be dry and slightly cooler, after the passage of a weak front on Sunday. We'll be keeping our eyes on a more significant storm system that will track over the southeast region of the United States late Tuesday, and through out the day Wednesday. This could create some treacherous travel on Wednesday, so be mindful of that. At this time, widespread severe weather does not look likely but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. All of the rain and storm activity will be out of the area by Thanksgiving Day.
