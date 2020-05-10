Warm up expected through the week, along with several rain chances

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: We've had a beautiful Mother's Day with ample sunshine and warm temperatures. Tonight, we will continue to see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s. Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures warming into the low 80s.





THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will take control of our weather for the next few days ahead. This will continue the nice weather trend into next week. The sunny and dry weather will not last long though. By Wednesday, we'll see the return of rain chances as the ridge of high pressure moves east. This will allow for southerly flow off of the Gulf to return, which will help to develop afternoon showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week. Conditions will be summer-like, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a chance for afternoon storms each day, Wednesday through Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

