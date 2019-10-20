Warm Up Continues through the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies through the evening, but clouds will be increasing as we proceed into the overnight hours. This will allow for temperatures to cool into the 60s around 9 PM, but only dropping to a low of 65° into the early morning hours. Partly cloudy on Sunday, with afternoon spotty showers developing and lingering until around 7 PM. High temperatures around 85° ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring significant storms through the day on Monday.

Up Next: Rain chances increasing over the next 48 hours, before cooler and drier conditions unfold through the midweek.

The Tropics:

Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor is currently about 10 miles east of Tallahassee Florida with 40 mph sustained winds and moving northeast at 23 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move across portions of the southeastern United States tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, with some slight strengthening possible Sunday night and Monday when Post-Tropical Nestor moves over the western Atlantic. *This is the last Advisory from the National Hurricane Center*

THE EXPLANATION:

A strong cold front will push through the area and into the Gulf through the day on Monday. The orientation of the jet streak will allow for deep convection to happen, especially through the afternoon. This will provide the adequate atmospheric forcings for strong to severe storms to occur along the front. The main concern will be heavy downpours and straight line wind damage. The front will have enough momentum to travel through and into the Gulf as high pressure sits in behind the front on Tuesday. Sunny skies and dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front approaches Thursday and Friday. This will bring a return to showers and storms through our area to wrap up the workweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.