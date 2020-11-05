Warm temperatures and humidity will make a slow return, watching the tropics

Temperatures continue to warm up, and the humidity is creeping back in.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Once again, we are starting in the 40s and ending in the 70s. Highs this afternoon will be near 77 degrees, and clouds will roll through all day. The days of overnight lows in the 40s are over. Tonight we will have lows near 54 degrees.

Up next: Humidity is going to make a return, and warmer temperatures are not far behind it. On Friday, the humidity will move in, and some coastal showers will be possible. Friday temperatures will be near 80 during the day and 60 overnight. It may be a bit cooler on Saturday but mainly in the areas that have a passing shower. Showers will be possible all day, and a few will linger overnight into Sunday too. Next week temperatures will top out in the low 80s with humidity that feels more like June than November. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves over Central America. This storm is likely to re-enter the Caribbean over the weekend. The storm is expected to reorganize and strengthen back into a tropical storm. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. It is possible that this storm will move into the eastern Gulf next week. With the current forecast information, this storm is likely to stay well east of Louisiana. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

