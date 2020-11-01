Warm Sunday, cooler and breezy Monday

Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the north around 5 - 15 mph. Tonight, it will be another chilly one. Lows will be in the mid 40s.







Looking Ahead: Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive today, with a passage of a cold front. This frontal boundary won't bring any precipitation with it. It could deliver some of the coolest air we've seen yet this fall season, with most local areas likely to reach the low 40s on Tuesday morning. A few locations could even reach the upper 30s, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Tropical Storm Eta:





Tropical Depression 29 formed in the central Caribbean Sea Saturday morning and has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta. As of the 6am advisory, max winds are at 40 mph, moving west at 15 mph. Eta is forecast to reach Central America as a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday. It is not a threat to the local area at this time.

Tropical Storm Eta is the 28th named storm of the season, and now ties the 2005 record of most named storms in a season.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton