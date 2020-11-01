74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Warm Sunday, cooler and breezy Monday

6 hours 15 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, November 01 2020 Nov 1, 2020 November 01, 2020 7:30 AM November 01, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the north around 5 - 15 mph. Tonight, it will be another chilly one. Lows will be in the mid 40s.




Looking Ahead: Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive today, with a passage of a cold front. This frontal boundary won't bring any precipitation with it. It could deliver some of the coolest air we've seen yet this fall season, with most local areas likely to reach the low 40s on Tuesday morning. A few locations could even reach the upper 30s, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Tropical Storm Eta:

Tropical Depression 29 formed in the central Caribbean Sea Saturday morning and has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta. As of the 6am advisory, max winds are at 40 mph, moving west at 15 mph. Eta is forecast to reach Central America as a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday. It is not a threat to the local area at this time.

Tropical Storm Eta is the 28th named storm of the season, and now ties the 2005 record of most named storms in a season.


-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days