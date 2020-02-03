Warm conditions extend into the workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to slowly increase late this evening as the high pressure begins to depart our area. This slight cloud cover and light winds out of the southwest will attribute to mild temperatures overnight, as lows will only drop to near 50°. Clouds will continue to increase through the day on Monday, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will also be staying elevated, with lows expected to peak near 73° with 5 to 10 mph winds out of the south.

Up Next: Wet and stormy conditions expected through the midweek starting Tuesday, but showers should begin to dry out through the day on Thursday. Sunny skies and warming commences through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure that brought us a gorgeous and dry weekend will exit the area to the southeast, opening the door to an incoming system that will bring scattered showers and storms starting Tuesday. The proximity of the exiting high and the approaching cold front will enhance the potential for rain and storm activity, especially through the afternoon hours both Tuesday and Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center puts the majority of our area in the marginal category (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday, with a potential risk into Wednesday as well. The GFS and EURO are in better agreement about timing, so expect showers to linger into Thursday without the threat of storms. High temperatures will also stay in the mid-70s through the midweek, but will plummet as the system continues to our east and high pressure returns from the west. Highs on Thursday will stay in the upper 50s, with lows into Friday morning dropping near 37°. Sunny skies continue through the weekend, as highs rebound back near 70° starting Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

