Warm, comfortable weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows around 70. Sunday, we'll see a warm and mostly sunny afternoon with highs around 90. An isolated shower or storm will be possible - mainly along the coast.

Looking Ahead: The moisture and humidity will begin to creep back in on Sunday, with dew point temperatures returning to the 60s. This will bring back some of the stickiness in the air. Highs will also return to the 90s. Still, overall, we should not see a drastic increase in temperatures and humidity until the middle of next week.

With the nice weather sticking around and many people getting outside to enjoy, it's good to remember some sun and heat safety tips -

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

