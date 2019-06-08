Warm and Sunny Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, as winds calm overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s by 10 PM, with lows of 71° into Sunday morning. We will wrap up the weekend on a sunny and slightly humid note. Highs will peak near 92°, with heat index values around 96°. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5 and 10 mph. Keep the sunscreen close if you will be spending time outside, as the UV index will be very high at a 10 out of 12 on the scale.

Up Next: Cooler and drier conditions through the week, as high temperatures stay below average starting Monday.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

The tropical low pressure system that brought significant rainfall over the last several days is continuing to move slowly along the east coast states. The slow progress of this system has kept a bit of moisture in the atmosphere over our area, but limited enough to keep us dry. Dew points will stay in the low-to-mid 70s through Tuesday, as a ragged frontal system pushes into the Gulf on Monday. This front is dry, but will bring with it cool and dry weather. Highs will stay below average, and skies will stay sunny through the week. The next batch of showers will be associated with a broken frontal system that will pick up some moisture off the Texas coast, to produce some afternoon isolated showers and storms on Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

