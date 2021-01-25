Warm and rainy turning cool and dry this week

It's a rainy and gloomy start to the week. Grab the rain gear!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Some areas may be dealing with fog on the north side of the tidal lakes. The fog will lift after 6 am, but the cloud cover will stay. Temperatures started in the 70s and they will stay in the 70s. The shower activity will pick up this afternoon for all areas. Once the rain starts, it will continue to be on and off through the overnight hours as well. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Up Next: Waking up Tuesday morning, showers will be south of Baton Rouge, but they will start to move north and become scattered in the evening. The day won’t be a total washout, but warm and gloomy. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Most areas will wake up to showers on Wednesday before the front moves all the way through in the late morning. Wednesday afternoon is looking dry with temperatures in the low 70s. On the other side of this front, temperatures will be much cooler. We will wake up to temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and high temperatures only reaching the 50s. Friday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

