Warm and muggy start to the week, Rain returns on Tuesday

This week will feel a lot more like summer than fall.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with some humidity. Rain chances will remain low for today. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Up next: The trend for the week will be highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid-60s. Some afternoon rain will be possible on Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected to bubble up all over the viewing area. Then, a cold front is set to move through on Wednesday. We won’t feel a major temperature change, but it will work to push some moisture off to the south. The cold front may spark up some showers on its way through. Look out for those on Wednesday afternoon. A small drop in humidity will allow overnight lows to drop into the 50s on Thursday night. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Eta is now a tropical storm and after interacting with south Florida, it is now forecast to move southwest into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Some strengthening will be possible through Wednesday before Eta turns north once again. As it moves north, it is expected to weaken and make a landfall over the Florida panhandle. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

AREAS TO WATCH

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores continue to get gradually better organized. Further development is expected, and a tropical or subtropical storm will likely form during the next few days while the system moves eastward or east-northeastward over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

A tropical wave is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea, where an area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.