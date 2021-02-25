Warm and cloudy with a few showers

Starting with fog and drizzle today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This morning we woke up to temperatures in the 60s with some fog out there. The fog will lift around 10 am. There may be a little drizzle out there with the fog. There will be a weak boundary lingering around the northern part of our area, and it may spark up a shower or two. By the afternoon conditions will be mostly dry, cloudy, and warm with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight the clouds will stick around and temperatures will be in the 60s once again.

Up Next: That same boundary will continue to wiggle around our area through Friday creating a similar pattern. You can expect temperatures near 70 and scattered showers here and there through Friday. By Saturday that boundary will move north securing a strong southerly breeze. Warm air packed with Gulf moisture will support cloud cover through the weekend. Although cloudy, it will be mostly dry with temperatures reaching the low 80s! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

