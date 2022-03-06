Warm & breezy today, rain chances going up this week

TODAY & TONIGHT

Southerly winds continue to pump moisture into south Louisiana, also leading into warmer temperatures. High temperatures will max out in the mid 80s today under a partly sunny sky. A passing shower or two is possible but nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans. Clouds build back in tonight with lows hovering in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will bring our next elevated rain chance on Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather will not be a concern - in fact, we will even see a few sun breaks through the day. Rain chances stay in the forecast through Wednesday, with the front stalled along our coast. The system will finally clear out early Wednesday, giving us a brief break in the rain before another front moves in on Friday. Next weekend will be chilly, with a cold air mass moving in behind Friday's cold front.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







