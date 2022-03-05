Warm & breezy Sunday, storms possible Monday

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



If you have plans tonight, expect a muggy evening with mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds continue to pump more moisture into south Louisiana, also leading into warmer temperatures. Lows overnight will only drop into the mid 60s. Sunday, we will start off with clouds in the morning with sun breaks in the afternoon. High temperatures will max out in the mid 80s. A passing shower or two is possible but nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will bring our next elevated rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern. We will keep rain in the forecast through Wednesday, with the front stalled along our coast. The system will finally clear out early Wednesday, giving us a brief break in the rain before another front moves in on Friday. Next weekend will be chilly, with a cold air mass moving in behind Friday's cold front.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







