Warm and a bit muggy for the first half of the week

The weather story for the week is warm as the muggies move in, then rain is expected later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Conditions started chilly and clear with temperatures in the 50s. Although we started cool, we will have no trouble reaching the 80s this afternoon. Highs in the Baton Rouge area will max out around 83 degrees. The humidity will be low today… but it will be building in all day. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: A steady wind out of the south will pump Gulf moisture into our area for the first half of the week. This means that humidity will bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will climb too. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and we will wake up with temperatures near 70 degrees on Wednesday morning.

Our next front will be approaching the area on Thursday and as the front meets up with all the Gulf moisture, clouds and rain will form over the area. It will take a few days for this front to move all the way through the area, so parts of our viewing area will see rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The most widespread shower activity is expected to be on Friday. All the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 70s into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Keep checking back throughout the week for the newest details on the timing and impacts of late-week showers and storms.

