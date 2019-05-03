Warden resigns, deputy arrested after cameras capture attack on inmate at Ascension jail

DONALDSONVILLE - The warden of the Ascension Parish Jail has stepped down and a deputy has been booked after a violent encounter involving an inmate was caught on video.

The sheriff's office confirmed Friday that both Warden David Dykes and Lieutenant of Jail Security Jeffery Rogillio resigned after the incident earlier this week. The department said video of the altercation, which apparently stemmed from a search for contraband, showed an excessive use of force on the part of the deputy.

The video released by the sheriff's office shows deputy Livingston Alfred striking the 25-year-old inmate in the face and repeatedly hitting him as he fell to the ground. The inmate was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Alfred, a 10-year veteran with the sheriff's office, was fired and charged with simple battery.

Livingston Alfred

During the investigation, two other employees expressed disagreement with their supervisors on jail protocols and procedures and resigned voluntarily.

Dykes had been employed with the sheriff’s office since September 2006. He was promoted to the rank of Major in March 2019.