WANTED: Women swipe load of meat from Winn-Dixie

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for two women who stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat from a local store.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the women took the meat products from an area Winn-Dixie on April 30. Deputies did not give an exact figure on how much meat was stolen.

The women left the area in a 4-door silver Honda Accord.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.