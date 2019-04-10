56°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Woman accused of stealing more than $400 from Dollar General
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a woman wanted for stealing from an area store.
According to the sheriff's office, on March 21 and March 23 the unidentified woman stole items from a Dollar General in Sorrento. In all, she walked off with approximately $470 in merchandise.
Anyone who may have information on the case or may be able to identify the woman can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
-
Volunteer fire departments facing major shortage of personnel
-
Parish leaders still working out details for potential new bridge