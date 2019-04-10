71°
WANTED: Woman accused of stealing more than $400 from Dollar General

Wednesday, April 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a woman wanted for stealing from an area store.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 21 and March 23 the unidentified woman stole items from a Dollar General in Sorrento. In all, she walked off with approximately $470 in merchandise.

Anyone who may have information on the case or may be able to identify the woman can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

