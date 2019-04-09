WANTED: Two target shoe section, steal from store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two people accused of stealing from an area store.

Authorities say the suspects walked into the store on Juban Road together but separated once inside. The date of the crime and the name of the store weren't provided.

Deputies say the man and woman both targeted the footwear section of the store.

The two walked out without paying for the merchandise. Authorities say the suspects were seen near a white GMC pickup truck in the store's parking lot, which is believed to be their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.