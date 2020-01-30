53°
WANTED: Trio steals nearly $3k in clothing from Tanger mall
GONZALES- Police are trying to identify three shoplifters who stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing.
The Gonzales Police Department says the three pictured entered the Nike store at Tanger mall around 7:41 p.m. Monday. Less than a minute after entering, the three individuals grabbed a large amount of clothing and ran out of the store, police say.
The value of the stolen clothing is reportedly $2,942.47.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
