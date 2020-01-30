53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Trio steals nearly $3k in clothing from Tanger mall

13 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 January 29, 2020 1:55 PM January 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- Police are trying to identify three shoplifters who stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

The Gonzales Police Department says the three pictured entered the Nike store at Tanger mall around 7:41 p.m. Monday. Less than a minute after entering, the three individuals grabbed a large amount of clothing and ran out of the store, police say.

The value of the stolen clothing is reportedly $2,942.47.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days