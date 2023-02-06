WANTED: Thieves targeting elderly residents in home improvement scam

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are warning of a pair of scammers targeting elderly residents in multiple parishes.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two individuals have been going door-to-door, offering to do repairs for elderly homeowners. The sheriff's office says that one of the men will distract the victims as the other sneaks into the home and steals jewelry and other valuables.

The suspects, who were photographed driving a 2015-2017 four-door Ford F-150, reportedly speak with foreign accents and use handheld radios to communicate. They reportedly use green Astroturf to obscure their license plate and are known to travel through Ascension and Tangipahoa Parishes.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text the anonymous tip line at 847411.