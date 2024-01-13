43°
WANTED: Thieves steal equipment from Livingston construction site
LIVINGSTON - Deputies are looking for two individuals that stole several items from a construction site.
On Tuesday, the two thieves stole 12-gauge wiring, five quarter deck boards, and moisture resistant drywall from a construction site off South Satsuma Road.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the thieves were driving a jeep with a boat trailer converted into a flat bed trailer.
Anyone with information can call 225-686-2241.
