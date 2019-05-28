87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Thief forced open drive-thru window, stole purse

1 hour 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 May 28, 2019 11:28 AM May 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials in Livingston Parish are looking for a man who climbed through a drive-thru window and stole a purse sitting within arm's reach.

The theft happened at an unidentified fast food restaurant in Denham Springs. The sheriff's office says the man walked up to the window, forced it open and then grabbed the purse sitting atop a cardboard box.

Photos released by the department shows a bald-headed man in a black shirt with what appear to be tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days