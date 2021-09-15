WANTED: Suspects who stole two cars and a gun from unlocked vehicles

Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are trying to identify the male suspects accused in two car thefts and several car burglaries early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of C.C. Road. Surveillance video reportedly shows a group of men in the area looking for unlocked vehicles.

Deputies say thieves were able to steal two vehicles and a handgun from three unlocked vehicles; two of the vehicles also had the keys left inside them.

Deputies say they do have a lead on one of the suspects because they were able to track the movements of one of the stolen vehicles.