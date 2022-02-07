57°
Wanted suspect surrenders to police after standoff at Baton Rouge hotel
BATON ROUGE - A wanted suspect was taken into custody after refusing to come out of a hotel on Airline Highway early Monday.
The situation was first reported around noon Monday at the Quality Inn near the intersection of Airline and Interline Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m., according to police.
No other details on the suspect or the charges that person is facing were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
