WANTED: Suspect accused in child trafficking incident
HAMMOND — A reward is being offered to find a man wanted on charges of rape by force and promotion of child sexual trafficking.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Antonio Raemone Lewis Jr., 35, relocated to Hammond in early 2025 after a warrant was issued for him in Indiana. Investigators say he was staying at a home on Hinson Road and was employed at a fast food restaurant and a delivery driver for a major retail chain.
Lewis reportedly was able to escape from the U.S. Marshals Task Force with help from family members who live in Hammond.
Authorities said Lewis has a prior federal firearm conviction and has ties to several cities in Tangipahoa Parish. He is described to be "armed and dangerous."
According to a TV station in Indiana, Lewis is accused in an incident where a 16-year-old girl was forced to have sex with 13 men. Read more HERE.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 to earn a cash reward.
