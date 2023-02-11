46°
Wanted subject fired shots at Livingston Parish deputies, SWAT during search warrant

1 hour 19 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. 

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, Ard said, the subject fired shots. No one was injured.

As of 2:45 p.m., Ard said deputies and the SWAT Team were continuing to negotiate the man's surrender. Some of the nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. 

The scene was reported to be safe and clear as of 3:30 p.m..

This is a developing story. 

