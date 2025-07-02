90°
WANTED: Shoplifters steal more than $3,000 worth of sunglasses from Gonzales outlet mall
GONZALES- Police are asking for help in identifying two shoplifters that stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.
According to a release, on April 6 two unidentified women walked into Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Mall and walked out of the store with about $3,225 in sunglasses without paying.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.
