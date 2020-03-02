72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Robber forced her way past cashier, stole liquor from Walgreens

2 hours 53 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 March 02, 2020 3:28 PM March 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Detectives are searching for a woman who robbed a Walgreens in Sherwood Forest. 

The suspect entered the Walgreens at 2152 S. Sherwood Forest on Feb. 12 around 9:30 p.m. where she proceeded to shove the clerk out of the way and steal several bottles of liquor before exiting, police say.

Police described the suspect as a black female, medium build, possibly late 20s to early 30s.

No injuries were reported.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives urge anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the Robbery Division at 389-3845.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days