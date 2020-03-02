WANTED: Robber forced her way past cashier, stole liquor from Walgreens

BATON ROUGE- Detectives are searching for a woman who robbed a Walgreens in Sherwood Forest.

The suspect entered the Walgreens at 2152 S. Sherwood Forest on Feb. 12 around 9:30 p.m. where she proceeded to shove the clerk out of the way and steal several bottles of liquor before exiting, police say.

Police described the suspect as a black female, medium build, possibly late 20s to early 30s.

No injuries were reported.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives urge anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the Robbery Division at 389-3845.