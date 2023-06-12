75°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Pair buys more than $2,700 worth of alcohol using stolen credit card
DUTCHTOWN - Deputies are looking for two suspects who went on a booze buying spree on someone else's dime.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the pair was spotted using a stolen credit card at the Hokus Pokus liquor store in Dutchtown. Deputies say the two bought $2,714.48 worth of alcohol with the stolen card and walked out of the store.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text the anonymous tip line at 847411.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge celebrates veterans during Flag Day parade
-
LSU beats Kentucky 8-3 to win Super Regional; heading to first College...
-
LSU fans show up early at Alex Box for Sunday's game despite...
-
Military-Veterans Advocacy group spends day getting veterans outside and active
-
LSU baseball postponed for hours during Super Regional on Saturday