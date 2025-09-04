72°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Man uses counterfeit check to purchase gift cards at local Target
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who used a fake check to buy $200 in gift cards at an area store.
Deputies say it happened April 22 at an unspecified Target in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities say the man used a counterfeit check to purchase two $100 gift cards. After completing the first transaction, the man went to a second register and attempted to buy two more $100 gift cards with another fake check.
Once the man realized he was being watched by store security, he left the store.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing packages from people's...
-
WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard...
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
Sports Video
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors