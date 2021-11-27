WANTED: Man uses child to steal from area Wal-Mart

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance as he used a young child to help him commit multiple thefts.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the man has committed multiple thefts over the past several weeks, all while using a child to help him get away with the crimes.

One of the incidents occurred on August 21 when the unidentified male entered the Wal-Mart in Amite with a young child. The male is accused of loading a shopping cart full of meat products then ordering the child into the buggy to sit on top it.

The man then pushes the cart to the front of the store, passing all points of sale without rendering payment, and exits with the child still sitting on top of the meat.

The same man was also caught on surveillance cameras at the Ponchatoula Wal-Mart committing the same crime, again with a young child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-554-5245.