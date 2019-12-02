Wanted man, unlicensed driver killed in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS – Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs.

According to The Advocate, police identified the deceased as 23-year-old Katelyn B. Marcotte and 40-year-old J.W. Riggins.

The two were traveling in a 2010 Ford Fusion southbound on River Road just before 2 a.m. when the vehicle went off road, where it crashed into a utility pole and tree.

Investigators with the Denham Springs Police Department say Marcotte was an unlicensed driver and Riggins was wanted for violating parole on a weapons charge out of Arkansas.

The crash remains under investigation.