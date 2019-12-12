49°
Wanted man surrenders to Ascension Parish deputies, another suspect remains at large

Thursday, December 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH – Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say one of two wanted suspects has surrendered to police.

Mark Johnson Jr., 21, turned himself into deputies and was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Deputies say they’re still searching for Jiesary Price.

The two men were wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec 3 in Donaldsonville.

Johnson had been wanted for illegal use of weapons, while Price was wanted for illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Jiesary Price is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636, or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device.  

