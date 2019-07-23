80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man stole more than $400 worth of dog food from Petco

3 hours 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 12:58 PM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for a man who walked out of a store without paying for eight large bags of dog food.

The incident happened on July 6 at a Petco on Airline Highway in Gonzales. Authorities say the man stole $450 worth of food.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days