80°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Man stole $800 worth of items from Rouses
ASCENSION PARISH - An unidentified man is wanted for shoplifting about $800 worth of products from a grocery store in the capital area.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the theft happened June 13 at a Rouses Supermarket. The sheriff's office shared surveillance video of the man, asking for the public's help in identifying him.
Trending News
Anyone with information should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive inferno at Hola Nola Foods facility likely sparked by electrical issue
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Employees fear 19 reports filed about broken prison cells fell...
-
Amazon investing $200M into new facility at former Cortana Mall site
-
It's back! WBRZ's annual July 4th fireworks show returns this year
-
Suspended LSU athletics officials used university emails to conduct business while on...