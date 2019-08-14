78°
WANTED: Man stares into security camera before stealing laptops from local Walmart

By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who looked right at a Walmart security camera before making off with a number of stolen laptop computers.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the thief took advantage of an unlocked electronics case in the electronics section and took multiple laptops. The sheriff's office did not immediately disclose which location the theft occurred.

Investigators have shared pictures from the store's surveillance system, which show the suspected thief looking at the camera before apparently loading the computers into a plastic bin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-382-5200. 

