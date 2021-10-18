52°
WANTED: Man attempts to steal from area business

BATON ROUGE - Deputies in Baton Rouge are looking for a man who attempted to break into a shed that belongs to an area business. 

The incident happened on October 8 in the 4300 block of Inniswold Drive. Authorities say the man attempted to pry open the sheet metal of the shed. At the time of the crime, the suspect wore a gray t-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the case can call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

