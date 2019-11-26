WANTED: Man allegedly exposed himself aboard LSU bus

BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man wanted on obscenity charges after an incident aboard an LSU bus.

According to a university spokesperson, the crime happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near St. Alban's Church. The bus driver told police the man boarded the bus and then exposed his genitals.

He left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact police at 225-578-3231.