WANTED: Man accused of using stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a local ATM.

Surveillance footage shows the man at the ATM on May 2. The exact location of the machine wasn't provided.

According to reports, the victim's card was used 18 times throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the man can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5009.