Wanted: Man accused of shooting person in parking lot of Rickochet Billiards in Prairieville

2 hours 5 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 4:53 PM June 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff
Image source: APSO

PRAIRIEVILLE- Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in a local business parking lot on Sunday evening.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a gunshot wound victim at a nearby hospital on June 22. The shooting occurred earlier in the night at the Rickochet Billiards parking lot on Airline Highway.

Officials say that Travis Landry, 35, also known as “Chess”, got into an argument with another person in the parking lot and shot that person.

Landry of Baton Rouge is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Landry are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.

