Wanted: Man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl in Kenner

KENNER — Police are on the hunt for a 31-year-old man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Kenner on September 9, WWL-TV reports.

Kenner Police say Elder Paz Perez and his two brothers, 35-year-olds Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez, attacked the child while they were alone with her in a home.

The brothers, who were friends of her family, allegedly began harassing her, and even offered her money. Police say the girl rebuffed their advances and tried to lock herself in the bathroom, but the men managed to get in and attack her.

According to police, Raul and Wilmer have been arrested and are being held without bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on charges of first-degree-rape of a victim under the age of 13.

But 31-year-old Elder, who has a second rape allegation involving another victim against him, remains on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867