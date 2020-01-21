WANTED: Agents looking for group using counterfeit money throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service to identify and apprehend eight suspects accused of attempting to make purchases with counterfeit money in Baton Rouge stores.

Now, these agencies are asking the public to assist by keeping an eye out for the eight individuals pictured in this article.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the persons pictured should contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5009.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.